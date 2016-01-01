Overview of Dr. Denise Garvey, MD

Dr. Denise Garvey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Garvey works at UCLA Health Woodland Hills in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.