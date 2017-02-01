Dr. Denise Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Griffin, MD
Dr. Denise Griffin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Neurologic Care Center P.A.6101 Webb Rd Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 249-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Griffin is great. That is, if you can ever get through on the phone. I am currently sitting on hold, this is the 3rd time I've called in the last half hour. No one is answering the phone. I need to speak to someone right away, the message says "your call is very important to us... please wait for the next available agent or press 0 to leave a message." So, after waiting 5 mins I tried the 0 option. I got hung up on. Not able to leave a message. Apparently calls are NOT important to them.
About Dr. Denise Griffin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780638577
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.