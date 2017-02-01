Overview of Dr. Denise Griffin, MD

Dr. Denise Griffin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Neurologic Care Center PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.