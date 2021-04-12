See All Dermatologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Denise Guevara, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Denise Guevara, DO

Dermatology
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Denise Guevara, DO is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Guevara works at Skin & Cancer Associates in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Maxwell Poling, PA-C
Maxwell Poling, PA-C
5.0 (165)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Durkin, MD
Dr. Alan Durkin, MD
4.9 (342)
View Profile
Dr. Elyse Julian, DO
Dr. Elyse Julian, DO
4.8 (30)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tamarac office
    7421 N University Dr Ste 307, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-7272
  2. 2
    Mcr Health Inc.
    300 Riverside Dr E Ste 2010, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 405-1170
  3. 3
    South Florida Skin/Laser Center
    2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-3664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Rash
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Guevara?

    Apr 12, 2021
    Very helpful and knowledgeable
    — Apr 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denise Guevara, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Denise Guevara, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guevara to family and friends

    Dr. Guevara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Guevara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Denise Guevara, DO.

    About Dr. Denise Guevara, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356644264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Guevara, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guevara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guevara has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guevara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guevara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guevara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Denise Guevara, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.