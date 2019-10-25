Dr. Denise Handelsman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handelsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Handelsman, DO
Overview of Dr. Denise Handelsman, DO
Dr. Denise Handelsman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Handelsman works at
Dr. Handelsman's Office Locations
-
1
Brighton Psychiatric Consultnts780 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 494-7189Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handelsman?
Great! Wouldn’t trust my mental health care with anyone else. Dr. H and her office manager are always so friendly and accommodating!
About Dr. Denise Handelsman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720181175
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University-Sparrow Hospital
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handelsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handelsman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handelsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handelsman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Handelsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handelsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handelsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handelsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.