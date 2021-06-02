Dr. Denise Harnois, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Harnois, DO is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Harnois' Office Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harnois?
Dr. Harnois is kind, calm and very warm. She is straight to the point and I trust her with my health. Her experience and skill is above many others I have seen. Very happy that I found Dr. Harnois. She is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Denise Harnois, DO
- Transplant Hepatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1710976683
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harnois has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harnois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harnois using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harnois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harnois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harnois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harnois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.