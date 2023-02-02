Dr. Denise Ishimaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishimaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Ishimaru, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ishimaru's Office Locations
Providence Medical Institute20911 Earl St Ste 440, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 419-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ishimaru is always so prepared prior to our visits. She cares about her patients and listens and talks through different treatment options available, risks, benefits, etc.
About Dr. Denise Ishimaru, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ishimaru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ishimaru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ishimaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishimaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishimaru.
