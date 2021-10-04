Dr. Denise Jabbour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Jabbour, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Jabbour, DO
Dr. Denise Jabbour, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Dr. Jabbour's Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC133 S Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabbour?
Fantastic Doctor, she takes her time with you. Doesn’t try to rush you out the door. She’s caring & respectful to your needs & problems. She treats you like a human being unlike most other doctors. Absolutely need more doctors like Dr Denise Jabbour 100%
About Dr. Denise Jabbour, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871688549
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbour works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.