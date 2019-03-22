See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Denise Joffe, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Denise Joffe, MD

Dr. Denise Joffe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Joffe works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Joffe's Office Locations

    Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 360, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-1604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Mar 22, 2019
    i have been dealing with Dr. Joffe for 2 and ahalf yrs.. She is nothing but professional with me. When I first met with Her she spent 2rs with me and went over everything about Diabetes with me. This was all new to me. if it was not for her being stern with me i dont know where i would be today. My sugar and a1c levels are great.. i needed knee replacement surgery and needed to lower both before i could have it. well in 6 weeks i dropped 25 lbs and lowered my a1c from9.5 to 7.1 and had surgery.
    About Dr. Denise Joffe, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Joffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joffe works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Joffe’s profile.

    Dr. Joffe has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joffe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

