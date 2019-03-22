Dr. Denise Joffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Joffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Joffe, MD
Dr. Denise Joffe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Joffe works at
Dr. Joffe's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 360, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1604
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joffe?
i have been dealing with Dr. Joffe for 2 and ahalf yrs.. She is nothing but professional with me. When I first met with Her she spent 2rs with me and went over everything about Diabetes with me. This was all new to me. if it was not for her being stern with me i dont know where i would be today. My sugar and a1c levels are great.. i needed knee replacement surgery and needed to lower both before i could have it. well in 6 weeks i dropped 25 lbs and lowered my a1c from9.5 to 7.1 and had surgery.
About Dr. Denise Joffe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760675714
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joffe works at
Dr. Joffe has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joffe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.