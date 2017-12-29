See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Denise Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Johnson, MD

Dr. Denise Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Louis Children's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

    6973 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 862-7515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Denise Johnson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285793356
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

