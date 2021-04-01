Dr. Denise Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Breast Surgery19 Davis Ave Fl 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 263-7960
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty2100 State Route 33 Ste 12, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 263-7960
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Johnson Miller came highly recommended and her credentials tell the story of a highly successful surgeon. Dr Johnson Miller and every person on her staff who guided me through this ordeal were knowledgeable, responsive and compassionate. They made appointments for my tests, walked me through each step and answered my questions in a timely manner. Dr Johnson Miller explained the surgery and gave me all of the time I needed to understand. I highly recommend Dr Johnson Miller and her staff.
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346385697
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope
- University Of Illinois
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Northwestern Univ
- General Surgery
