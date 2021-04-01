Overview

Dr. Denise Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Breast Surgery in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.