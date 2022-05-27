Overview of Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD

Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph-Brown works at BROWN, DENISE MD - JOSEPH-BROWN DENISE MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.