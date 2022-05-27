See All General Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Los Alamitos, CA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD

Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph-Brown works at BROWN, DENISE MD - JOSEPH-BROWN DENISE MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Joseph-Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denise Joseph-brown MD Inc.
    5122 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-2103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2022
    Even my GP recommended her. He said he would want her to do general surgeries on him.
    Janice — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1548457807
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph-Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph-Brown works at BROWN, DENISE MD - JOSEPH-BROWN DENISE MD in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Joseph-Brown’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph-Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

