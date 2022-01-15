Dr. Denise Kalmaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Kalmaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Kalmaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Kalmaz works at
Locations
Uc San Diego Student Health Svc Pharmacy9500 GILMAN DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-2766
Ucsd Medical Group Allergy9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-2347
UC San Diego Health9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am writing this review while my procedure with Dr. Kalmaz is still fresh on my mind. I was naturally very scared and nervous about undergoing a colonoscopy for some symptoms I was experiencing. Not only was Dr. Kalmaz extremely gracious and kind, she patiently explained the procedure I was about to undergo and then, upon completion, took the time to review her findings with me in a way that I could understand. I am so grateful to Dr. Kalmaz and her staff for being consummate, tip-top professionals throughout my visit. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Denise Kalmaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275700973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalmaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalmaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalmaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalmaz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Enteritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalmaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.