Overview

Dr. Denise Kalmaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kalmaz works at Uc San Diego Student Health Svc Pharmacy in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Enteritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.