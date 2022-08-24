See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Denise Kayser, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Kayser, MD

Dr. Denise Kayser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Kayser works at NORTH BAY VITREORETINAL in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kayser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shalini Yalamanchi MD PC
    3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 380, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 575-5353
  2. 2
    Phoenix Retina Associates
    4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 368-3448
  3. 3
    Phoenix Retina Associates
    1102 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 368-3448
  4. 4
    34 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 541-3530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Kayser is awesome! Amazingly at 60 years old, even with a detached retina repaired and later having to have cataract surgery, I see 20/20. That's doesn't happen, until now. My sight is so valuable to me, thank you Dr. Kayser!
    About Dr. Denise Kayser, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134122633
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Kayser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kayser has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

