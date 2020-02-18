Dr. Denise Kenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Kenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Kenna, MD
Dr. Denise Kenna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Kenna works at
Dr. Kenna's Office Locations
-
1
Kenna Denise MD Office2350 Freedom Way Ste 107, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-9914
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenna?
Former patients, a former surgical team member, and nurses in the hospital have all praised of Dr. Kenna's skill and compassion when I told them she was my surgeon. I didn't ask for these recommendations: the recommenders strongly felt that Dr. Kenna significantly exceeded normal expectations in her surgical skills and human kindness and concern. I have found this out for myself firsthand. Both her medical skills and her extraordinary compassion helped carry me through some difficult times medically and personally.
About Dr. Denise Kenna, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992791867
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Carney Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenna works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.