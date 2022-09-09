Dr. Denise Kerchner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerchner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Kerchner, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Kerchner, MD
Dr. Denise Kerchner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in York, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Dr. Kerchner's Office Locations
Brian L. Vitz1601 2Nd Ave, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 848-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Caring, determined, wellschooled, driven, an example for our future generation...
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1053546317
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
