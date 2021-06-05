Dr. Denise Klinkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Klinkner, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Klinkner, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our son had be in pain for about 2 years and no one could figure it out. Dr. Klinkner knew what it was from our first phone call. Such a relief to know what was going on. And she did surgery on him and he is healing now.
About Dr. Denise Klinkner, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital|U Pittsburgh
- Med Coll Wisconsin
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
