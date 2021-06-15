Overview

Dr. Denise Klynowsky-Farrell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanover Township, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Klynowsky-Farrell works at InterMountain Medical Group in Hanover Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.