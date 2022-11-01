Dr. Denise Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Leonard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Stork Gyn14505 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste 325, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 317-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing her since 2017. I am older, but her attention, care and professionalism make me glad she’s my OBGYN . Calm , office very attentive and professional.
About Dr. Denise Leonard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Worcester City Hospital
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.