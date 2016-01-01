Dr. Denise Lester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Lester, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Lester, MD
Dr. Denise Lester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Lester works at
Dr. Lester's Office Locations
South Bay OB/GYN320 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-2500Monday7:30am - 9:00pmTuesday7:30am - 9:00pmWednesday7:30am - 9:00pmThursday7:30am - 9:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Denise Lester, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lester has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lester speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
