Dr. Denise Lochner, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Lochner, MD
Dr. Denise Lochner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente CA
Dr. Lochner's Office Locations
Coastal Bend Womens Center7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lochner is amazing. She made my first pregnancy beautiful. If you have a birth plan, she will do her best to stick with what YOU want to do. She is thorough, detailed and makes you feel super comfortable every visit (even the nurses) She will make sure you have a the best vaginal delivery experience. She’s awesome! I will definitely choose Dr. Lochner to deliver our second baby!
About Dr. Denise Lochner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972577468
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lochner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lochner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lochner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lochner has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lochner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochner.
