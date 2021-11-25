See All General Surgeons in Peoria, IL
Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Peoria, IL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD

Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mammolito works at Springfield Clinic Peoria in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Alberto Pochettino, MD
Dr. Alberto Pochettino, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Mammolito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peoria Surgical Group Ltd.
    1001 Main St Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 495-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Pekin Memorial Hospital
  • St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mammolito?

    Nov 25, 2021
    By far the best and most trusted surgeon I've met with or had work done by. With a new breast cancer diagnosis, she took the time to explain everything to me with drawings, diagrams, figures and statistics, and more. She provided me with books and paperwork to go along with everything she explained. She laid it all out for me, even though it was very difficult. Normally I don't do well with doctors being a bit harsh or stern with me, but it was exactly what I needed and I trusted her. Not only that, but the work she did for me, was excellent. She did double mastectomy with minimal incisions and nipple sparing, and the end result was great considering the situation a cancer patient is in. And some may say she does not have good bedside manner, which may be true, but for what she does, there are very few ways to sugar coat it. And when it really comes down to it, on my day of surgery when she came to see me before I went under, she was absolutely kind and reassuring. Highly recommend!
    Feel lucky if you can have her as your surgeon! — Nov 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mammolito to family and friends

    Dr. Mammolito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mammolito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD.

    About Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972604221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mammolito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mammolito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mammolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mammolito works at Springfield Clinic Peoria in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mammolito’s profile.

    Dr. Mammolito has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mammolito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammolito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammolito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.