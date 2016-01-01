Dr. Michel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denise Michel, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Michel, MD
Dr. Denise Michel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Michel works at
Dr. Michel's Office Locations
Hidden Stream Counseling PC801 Oberlin Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27605 Directions (919) 578-9103
- 2 6739 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 578-9103
- 3 3157 Groveshire Dr, Raleigh, NC 27616 Directions (919) 578-9103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Denise Michel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700076627
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
