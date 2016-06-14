Dr. Denise Monte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Monte, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Monte, MD
Dr. Denise Monte, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Monte's Office Locations
Nassau Suffolk Ent106 Crystal Brook Hollow Rd Ste A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 509-5250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff, audiologist, and Dr. Monte are all fantastic, friendly, and professional.
About Dr. Denise Monte, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monte has seen patients for Otitis Media and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monte speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Monte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monte.
