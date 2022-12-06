See All Pediatric Neurologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Denise Morita, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Morita, MD

Dr. Denise Morita, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Morita works at Dr. Denise Morita, MD in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Denise Morita, MD
    5495 S 500 E Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Angelman Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cyanosis or Cyanotic Spells in Children Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay - Hypotonia Extremities Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dravet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Microcephalus Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Chorea Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizencephaly Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sydenham Chorea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Utah
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    She was very responsive, always took plenty of time with us, and clearly explained different options. Great to work with!
    — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Denise Morita, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366640864
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Boise VA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Morita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morita has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morita works at Dr. Denise Morita, MD in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Morita’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

