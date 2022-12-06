Dr. Denise Morita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Morita, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Morita, MD
Dr. Denise Morita, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Morita works at
Dr. Morita's Office Locations
Dr. Denise Morita, MD5495 S 500 E Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Utah
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Utah
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very responsive, always took plenty of time with us, and clearly explained different options. Great to work with!
About Dr. Denise Morita, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Boise VA Med Ctr
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morita has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Morita works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.