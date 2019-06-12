Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Moses, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Moses, MD
Dr. Denise Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moses' Office Locations
Rainbow Dental PC2509 36th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 433-9619
Great Neck Office900 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0778
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (844) 727-5795
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moses is a true healer and an awesome soul. She helped my daughter going through a tough time. Dr. Moses went way above the call of duty and is a real joy to watch work. A healer of the highest caliber!!!!
About Dr. Denise Moses, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1215279229
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
