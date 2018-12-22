See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Garden Grove, CA
Dr. Denise Murray, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Murray, MD

Dr. Denise Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.

Dr. Murray works at Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices
    12100 Euclid St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Adenomyosis
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Denise Murray, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447359583
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices in Garden Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

