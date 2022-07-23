Dr. Denise Portugal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portugal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Portugal, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Portugal, MD
Dr. Denise Portugal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Portugal's Office Locations
Dr. Denise Portugal3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 665-7844
Dr. Jorge A. Enriquez2021 22nd St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 864-7076
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Portugal is very thorough, engaging, And takes genuine interest in your health and medical needs. Doctor Portugal explains every process that is necessary during the visit.
About Dr. Denise Portugal, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portugal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portugal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portugal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portugal speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Portugal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portugal.
