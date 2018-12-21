Dr. Denise Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Reeves, MD
Dr. Denise Reeves, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Meridian Muncie Womens Health Center100 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 286-2000
Meridian Health Services240 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 286-2000
East Central in Radiation2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
I love Dr. Reeves! She delivered my children and has given me excellent care for twenty years!!!!
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.