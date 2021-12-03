Overview of Dr. Denise Rivers, DO

Dr. Denise Rivers, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Rivers works at University Nephrology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.