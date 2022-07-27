Dr. Denise Ruttgeizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruttgeizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Ruttgeizer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Ruttgeizer, MD
Dr. Denise Ruttgeizer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ruttgeizer's Office Locations
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a RN with a life long history of Severe Asthma. Dr. Ruttgeizer is the very best physician I have ever met. She is BRILLIANT & has a wonderful bedside manner. She has changed my life. I truly believe she saved my life during 2 separate hospitalizations. Her secretary, Rosa ,is also fantastic.
About Dr. Denise Ruttgeizer, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184695397
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruttgeizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruttgeizer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruttgeizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruttgeizer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruttgeizer.
