Dr. Denise Sanderson, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Denise Sanderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Sanderson works at Denise Sanderson, MD, PLLC in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Denise Sanderson, MD, PLLC
    2220 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 872-6120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2021
    Outstanding concern for the patient's well being. Over the top staff and professional attitude. Dr Sanderson is dedicated to ensure the patient's concerns are addressed as well as providing the surgery required and most importantly, the follow up attention. Simply the best in her field.
    Lisa and jack — Mar 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denise Sanderson, MD
    About Dr. Denise Sanderson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1687768491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanderson works at Denise Sanderson, MD, PLLC in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sanderson's profile.

    Dr. Sanderson has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanderson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

