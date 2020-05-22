See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Denise Satterfield, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (11)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Denise Satterfield, MD

Dr. Denise Satterfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Satterfield works at Denise Satterfield, MD in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Satterfield's Office Locations

    Sutter Health - Sac Kids Eye
    83 Scripps Dr Ste 220, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 887-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brown's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fourth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sixth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Third Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Denise Satterfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558353607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Smith Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UC DAVIS Department of Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Calif-Davis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satterfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Satterfield works at Denise Satterfield, MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Satterfield’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

