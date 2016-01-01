Dr. Denise Sese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Sese, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Sese, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Sese works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sese?
About Dr. Denise Sese, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1043626641
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sese using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sese works at
Dr. Sese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.