Dr. Denise Sherman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Sherman, MD

Dr. Denise Sherman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Sherman works at Magnolia Internal Medicine Asso in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherman's Office Locations

    Magnolia Internal Medicine Associates PA
    3309 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 565-0303

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr Sherman has been my doc for several years now. She has been very attentive thorough with my care. Super attentive and explains everything in detail. Very few doctors take the time to listen and help you understand in detail. Recommend highly
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Kansas / School of Medicine
