Overview of Dr. Denise Zmolek Skuster, MD

Dr. Denise Zmolek Skuster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Zmolek Skuster works at Intermountain Salt Lake Clinic, Salt Lake City, UT in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.