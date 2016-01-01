Overview of Dr. Denise Sousa, MD

Dr. Denise Sousa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL.



Dr. Sousa works at Vna Health Care An Illinois Not for Profit Corp in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.