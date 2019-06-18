Dr. Szczucki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Szczucki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Szczucki, MD
Dr. Denise Szczucki, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Szczucki's Office Locations
- 1 171 E Post Rd Ste 304, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 588-2205
-
2
Shanghai Acupuncture PC333 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 588-2205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szczucki?
Dr. S is knowledgeable, compassionate, respectful, professional, easily accessible, and prompt. Excellent psychiatrist all around.
About Dr. Denise Szczucki, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962520304
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szczucki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szczucki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczucki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczucki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szczucki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szczucki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.