Dr. Denise Tonner, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Denise Tonner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Tonner works at Diabetes and Endocrine Associates of the Treasure Coast, LLC in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Associates of the Treasure Coast LLC
    2835 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-3003
  2. 2
    Physicians Stat Lab East Coast LLC
    1355 37th St Ste 401, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-3003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 24, 2022
    New office and staff are terrific, I can’t give as many stars as I want. I have a somewhat complicated medical history and at least one somewhat rare condition. Previous doctors were not able to properly keep me healthy as possible. Until I found this one! Dr Tonner is a very conscientious, thorough and kind doctor. That’s difficult to find at times. She’s truly interested in you and your health. In fact, I owe her my life by her being insistent I have a mammogram even though that’s not her area of medicine. So glad I found her and highly recommend her.
    Debra Taylor — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Denise Tonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821171372
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Iowa
    Residency
    • University Iowa
    Internship
    • University Iowa
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Tonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tonner works at Diabetes and Endocrine Associates of the Treasure Coast, LLC in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tonner’s profile.

    Dr. Tonner has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

