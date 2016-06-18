Overview of Dr. Denise Tropea, DPM

Dr. Denise Tropea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Tropea works at Denise Tropea DPM in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.