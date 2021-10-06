Dr. Walt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Walt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Denise Walt, MD
Dr. Denise Walt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Walt works at
Dr. Walt's Office Locations
-
1
Fraden Inc.1770 1st St Ste 330, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-2290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthLink
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walt?
I have been seeing Dr. Walt for about 12 years, altogether. I still see her, even though I have moved over 100 miles away. We do mostly telehealth appointments now, but she has been wonderful, and I am very grateful for her help.
About Dr. Denise Walt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447470620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walt works at
Dr. Walt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.