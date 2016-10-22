Dr. Denise Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Denise Wong, MD
Dr. Denise Wong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
WAVE Plastic Surgery Center - San Francisco450 Sutter St Rm 1918, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 795-8003Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic350 Cypress Bend Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Directions (251) 967-7600
- 3 595 Buckingham Way Ste 324, San Francisco, CA 94132 Directions (415) 665-1877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Wong. She clearly discusses my issues with me and is always pleasant in her approach.
About Dr. Denise Wong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1215191846
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
