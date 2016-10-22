See All Otolaryngologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Denise Wong, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Denise Wong, MD

Dr. Denise Wong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.

Dr. Wong works at WAVE Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Laser Center in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Gulf Shores, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WAVE Plastic Surgery Center - San Francisco
    450 Sutter St Rm 1918, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 795-8003
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
    350 Cypress Bend Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 967-7600
  3. 3
    595 Buckingham Way Ste 324, San Francisco, CA 94132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 665-1877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Denise Wong, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

