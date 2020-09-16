Dr. Denish Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denish Patel, DO
Overview of Dr. Denish Patel, DO
Dr. Denish Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City North Hills and Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Fort Worth800 8th Ave Ste 306, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 224-3748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Weatherford710 E Anderson St Ste 104, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 224-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City North Hills
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr D Patel was consulted for me by the ER. I had abdominal pain and after testing it was decided that I needed my gallbladder removed. Dr Patel was prompt in his response. He scheduled my surgery quickly. He was very professional and personable. Answer our questions, listened to our concerns. Post surgery he spoke to my wife and answered her questions and explained the surgical procedure and how it went. My follow-up visit went very well, the staff was friendly and professional. Again he reviewed everything with me. The healing went great and he discharged me. I greatly appreciated his skill, professionalism, care and concern. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Denish Patel, DO
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastrotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.