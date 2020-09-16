Overview of Dr. Denish Patel, DO

Dr. Denish Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City North Hills and Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Patel works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.