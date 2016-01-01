Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD
Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.
Meridian Services Corp2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 288-1928MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Meridian Health Services240 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 288-1928
MindPath Care Centers790 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 443-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ambler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.