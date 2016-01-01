See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Muncie, IN
Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.

Dr. Ambler works at Meridian Services Corp in Muncie, IN with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Services Corp
    2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 288-1928
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Meridian Health Services
    240 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 288-1928
  3. 3
    MindPath Care Centers
    790 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 443-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Developmental Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Phobia
Physical Abuse of Child
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    25 years of experience
    English
    1356439830
    Education & Certifications

    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denisse Ambler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

