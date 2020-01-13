Dr. Basci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deniz Basci, MD
Overview of Dr. Deniz Basci, MD
Dr. Deniz Basci, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Basci's Office Locations
Dallas Premiere Plastic Surgery P.l.l.c.8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 901, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 217-6192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deniz is an incredible surgeon! She goes well beyond the call of duty to ensure every patient of hers is treated with care and attention. I went to her with all my concerns about pursuing surgery and she guided me to make the best choice for me. From our initial discussion to surgery and post-op, she was consistently available to answer my questions and regularly checked-in on me. The results of my surgery are far beyond my expectations - textbook perfect for a breast reduction, augmentation, and lift. I can honestly say I have never had a more pleasant experience with a Dr and their practice. Both Dr. Deniz and Savannah create a smooth experience for patients. I will be going to Dr. Deniz for all my plastic surgery needs! (Also the office is STUNNING and Dr. Deniz and Savannah make you feel right at home!)
About Dr. Deniz Basci, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194084327
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Basci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.