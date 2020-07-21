Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baysal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD
Overview of Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD
Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Trauma Fellowship
Dr. Baysal works at
Dr. Baysal's Office Locations
-
1
University Orthopaedic Associates604 N Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 320-0531
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baysal?
Great surgeon. Had several joints replaced. Doing great. Don't go anywhere else .
About Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1992772610
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Trauma Fellowship
- University Of Alberta, Orthopedic Residency, Frcsc, Edmonton, Ab, Canada
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Calgary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baysal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baysal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baysal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baysal works at
Dr. Baysal has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baysal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baysal speaks French and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Baysal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baysal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baysal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baysal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.