Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD

Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Trauma Fellowship

Dr. Baysal works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Baysal's Office Locations

    University Orthopaedic Associates
    604 N Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 320-0531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2020
    Great surgeon. Had several joints replaced. Doing great. Don't go anywhere else .
    — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1992772610
    Education & Certifications

    • Ut Southwestern Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Trauma Fellowship
    • University Of Alberta, Orthopedic Residency, Frcsc, Edmonton, Ab, Canada
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    • University of Calgary
