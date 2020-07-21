Overview of Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD

Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Trauma Fellowship



Dr. Baysal works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.