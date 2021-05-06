Overview of Dr. Dennis Alter, MD

Dr. Dennis Alter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Alter works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.