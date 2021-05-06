Dr. Dennis Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Alter, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Alter, MD
Dr. Dennis Alter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Alter's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast21 Hospital Dr Ste 110, Palm Coast, FL 32164 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc
About Dr. Dennis Alter, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.