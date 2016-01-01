Overview

Dr. Dennis Anciro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Anciro works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.