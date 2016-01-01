Dr. Dennis Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Anderson, MD
Dr. Dennis Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Gallahue Mental Health6950 Hillsdale Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
About Dr. Dennis Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1720030281
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.