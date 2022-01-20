Overview of Dr. Dennis Ang, MD

Dr. Dennis Ang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ang works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyositis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.