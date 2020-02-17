Overview of Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD

Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Azuma works at Hematology-oncology Consultants Ltd. in Naperville, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Darien, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.