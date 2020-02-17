See All Hematologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD

Hematology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD

Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Azuma works at Hematology-oncology Consultants Ltd. in Naperville, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Darien, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Azuma's Office Locations

    Hematology-oncology Consultants Ltd.
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-1560
    Advocate Infusion Center Downers Grove
    3745 Highland Ave Fl 2, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-1501
    Advocate Infusion Center - Darien
    2622 83rd St, Darien, IL 60561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 985-1345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukocytosis
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD

    • Hematology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477658862
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azuma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azuma has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Azuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azuma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

